Waukesha armed carjacking, police chase; 2 men arrested

article

Waukesha police say two men were arrested following an armed carjacking and police chase Sunday evening, Nov. 19.

Officials say the suspects used a shotgun and force to steal a vehicle from a person at the Walmart Supercenter on S. West Avenue around 8:15 p.m. Sunday.

Officers located the stolen vehicle within minutes and began to pursue the vehicle as it fled the crime scene. The police chase lasted approximately 13 minutes and traveled throughout Waukesha. Eventually, the suspects pulled onto a dead-end road off of Pewaukee Road and Northview Road.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The suspect vehicle struck three City of Waukesha police cars and one Waukesha County sheriff’s deputy squad car. The two male suspects were immediately arrested. The shotgun was located inside the stolen vehicle.

Neither of the two men live in Waukesha, officials said.

A news release says Waukesha police are working with other agencies as they believe these suspects were involved in other crimes.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

There will be several charges that will be recommended to the District Attorney’s office for review including OWI causing injury, recklessly endangering safety, armed robbery.