Waukesha alderman sentenced; probation for slapping of child

A Waukesha alderman accused of slapping an elementary-aged child in the leg during a February incident pleaded no contest on Thursday, Sept. 14 to an amended charge of misdemeanor battery – and guilty to disorderly conduct.

The Waukesha County judge then imposed and stayed the sentence for Cory Payne on the misdemeanor battery charge – and sentenced him to one year probation. For the disorderly conduct charge, Payne was sentenced to a second year of probation. The court has the option to terminate the probation after six months.

Case details

Officials say the arrest of Cory Payne came Feb. 5, 2023 after officers responded to a residence for a reported domestic violence incident. The criminal complaint against Payne says a woman told police "the defendant (her ex-boyfriend) had clearly been drinking, and she did not want alcohol in her household." Payne initially refused to leave, and began insulting the woman. The complaint says he "lifted her shirt and…insulted her about her weight." The woman then threatened to call police. On his way out of the residence, the complaint says Payne struck the woman's child in the leg.

Cory Payne

Officers spoke with the young child involved. The child informed the officers that during the verbal argument between the mother and Payne, Payne allegedly had slapped the child in the leg. The criminal complaint says a picture of the child's leg. The "photo depicted a red hand imprint, indicating a forceful hand impact that was clearly visible and roughly the same size of an adult hand," the complaint says.

The woman also provided police with a video of the altercation between her and Payne.

Payne was arrested without incident and taken to the Waukesha County Jail. He was initially charged with physical abuse of a child and disorderly conduct.