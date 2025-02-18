article

A Waukesha alderman was booked in the county jail for stalking after a sheriff's department investigation on Monday, Feb. 17.

The sheriff's department said a former girlfriend of Ald. Cory Payne reported that he had been harassing her for weeks, knew her whereabouts and would not stop contacting her. The investigation remains ongoing.

Payne, 41, represents Waukesha's 15th District.

This is not Payne's first run in with the law. In 2023, the alderman was sentenced to probation for misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct. He was accused in the case of slapping an elementary school-aged child in the leg.

Investigators said Payne was drunk. A criminal complaint said a picture of the child's leg "depicted a red hand imprint, indicating a forceful hand impact that was clearly visible and roughly the same size of an adult hand."

The judge imposed and stayed a sentence for Payne on the misdemeanor battery charge – and sentenced him to one year probation. For the disorderly conduct charge, Payne was sentenced to a second year of probation.