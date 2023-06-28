Waukesha air quality, Canada wildfires: 'It's like there's a fog'

For a second day in a row, some of the worst air in the country was in Waukesha County. Officials say a combination of several factors is resulting in record-breaking consequences.

At Elm Grove's Bug and Goose Play Café, playtime is always indoors.

"Typically, we do see this time of year is a little bit slower – just because everyone is outside," said Laura Shilling, Bug and Goose Play Café owner.

But that is not happening this week. Kids are not just escaping the heat – they are escaping the air.

"Our monitors are currently observing some of the highest concentrations of particulate air pollutants on record," said Katie Praedel, Wisconsin DNR Air Monitoring Section Chief.

Air monitoring station

Praedel said the state has electronic air quality records dating back nearly 25 years.

"Yesterday we experienced Wisconsin’s first "very unhealthy" air quality index level," Praedel said.

Air monitoring station

FOX6 Weather Experts say smoke from Canada's wildfires has drifted to Wisconsin. Wind off Lake Michigan pushed it west, trapping the smoke in Waukesha County.

"I can feel it in my lungs and also in my eyes," said Tim Pope.

Tim Pope

The station monitoring Waukesha's air is right across the street from Pope's house.

"The air is smoggy. Usually it’s pretty clear around here. It’s like there’s a fog," Pope said.

The DNR gets real-time data from that site and 35 other locations just like it across Wisconsin.