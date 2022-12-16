Water Street shooting victim's family still waiting for answers

The family of a young woman shot and killed in downtown Milwaukee last year is praying for a Christmas miracle. They've already experienced two setbacks in the case, the latest coming within the past week.

Diamond Arberry's family said she was an innocent victim who got caught in the crossfire. They hope someone will come forward and provide closure.

"I’m so many emotions right now," said Lakia Thomas, Arberry's mother.

This will be Thomas' second Christmas without her daughter. The 24-year-old Arberry was killed in July 2021. Police said the shooting happened after a large fight broke out inside ELMNT Lounge near Water and Michigan.

"I don’t understand what’s going on – why they haven’t found anybody or charged anybody," said Thomas.

Diamond Arberry

After the shooting, police took a man into custody. Investigators later determined he wasn't a suspect. Thomas said a family member reached out to MPD last week and learned new information about a vehicle that detectives were looking into.

"They told her they had a car," said Thomas.

Thomas said video showed a vehicle in the area the night Arberry was shot. That lead also went cold; MPD told FOX6 News the vehicle was found and not involved.

"It’s very – I’m very heartbroken. I’m confused," Thomas said.

Police at scene of Water & Michigan shooting

Arberry was a mother of three children. This time of year was special for their family. Thomas does not want to spend another Christmas left in the dark with no answers.

"Please, please heal my broken heart. My family, her kids – we deserve justice. Diamond didn’t deserve to go out like that," said Thomas.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers.