Woman killed on Water Street

A woman was shot and killed outside a Milwaukee nightclub this weekend.

Outside the victim's home near 8th and Ring, there's a growing tribute.

This happened early Saturday morning. Now, friends and family members are making funeral arrangements for a young life cut short. Family members say the balloons outside Diamond Arberry's Milwaukee home sparkle, just like she did. Arberry was killed near Water and Michigan early Saturday morning after a fight erupted inside a nightclub.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The fight spilled over into the streets, where police say Arberry was shot and killed.

The medical examiner’s report indicates Arberry was never married. The 24-year-old worked as a self-employed in-home day care operator. Loved ones were making funeral arrangements Monday afternoon and declined to speak with us.

Saturday, community activist Travis Clark was among those calling for justice in the wake of this senseless crime:

"An innocent bystander was struck by gunfire and lost her life, and she was a mother," said Clark.

With an increase in violent crime in the downtown area, Clark is calling on everyone to make Milwaukee safe.

"We have to figure this out," said Clark.

Milwaukee police say a 30-year-old man is in custody – but will not release more information until the man is charged. Criminal charges will be referred to the district attorney.