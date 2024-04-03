Washington County WIS 60 resurfacing project, Evers approves
article
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - Governor Evers has approved a $3.89 million improvement project along WIS 60 (Main Street) in the village of Jackson, from County P to Eagle Drive, in Washington County.
Vinton Construction Co. is the prime contractor for the project. Work is scheduled to begin the week of April 8.
Improvements include:
- Resurface entire corridor with HMA (Hot Mix Asphalt).
- Reconstruct WIS 60 and Eagle Drive intersection to a roundabout.
- Update traffic signals at County P, Industrial Drive, and Jackson Drive intersections with WIS 60.
- Improve curb ramps to meet ADA standards.
- New signage and pavement markings.
Traffic Impacts:
- One-way traffic patterns in the eastbound direction on WIS 60.
- WIS 60 westbound will be detoured.
- Access to local businesses and residences will be maintained.
Work is scheduled for completion by late summer 2024. All work is weather dependent and subject to change.
