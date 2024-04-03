Washington County WIS 60 resurfacing project, Evers approves

article

Governor Evers has approved a $3.89 million improvement project along WIS 60 (Main Street) in the village of Jackson, from County P to Eagle Drive, in Washington County.

Vinton Construction Co. is the prime contractor for the project. Work is scheduled to begin the week of April 8.

Improvements include:

Resurface entire corridor with HMA (Hot Mix Asphalt).

Reconstruct WIS 60 and Eagle Drive intersection to a roundabout.

Update traffic signals at County P, Industrial Drive, and Jackson Drive intersections with WIS 60.

Improve curb ramps to meet ADA standards.

New signage and pavement markings.

Traffic Impacts:

One-way traffic patterns in the eastbound direction on WIS 60.

WIS 60 westbound will be detoured.

Access to local businesses and residences will be maintained.

Work is scheduled for completion by late summer 2024. All work is weather dependent and subject to change.

Visit the project webpage here.