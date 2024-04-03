Expand / Collapse search

Washington County WIS 60 resurfacing project, Evers approves

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  April 3, 2024 11:44am CDT
Washington County
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - Governor Evers has approved a $3.89 million improvement project along WIS 60 (Main Street) in the village of Jackson, from County P to Eagle Drive, in Washington County

Vinton Construction Co. is the prime contractor for the project. Work is scheduled to begin the week of April 8.  

Improvements include: 

  • Resurface entire corridor with HMA (Hot Mix Asphalt).
  • Reconstruct WIS 60 and Eagle Drive intersection to a roundabout.
  • Update traffic signals at County P, Industrial Drive, and Jackson Drive intersections with WIS 60.
  • Improve curb ramps to meet ADA standards.
  • New signage and pavement markings.

Traffic Impacts: 

  • One-way traffic patterns in the eastbound direction on WIS 60.
  • WIS 60 westbound will be detoured.
  • Access to local businesses and residences will be maintained. 

Work is scheduled for completion by late summer 2024. All work is weather dependent and subject to change.  

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Visit the project webpage here