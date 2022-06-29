Washington County fatal crash; Jackson man sentenced, 15 months prison

article

A 56-year-old Jackson man was sentenced in Washington County court on Monday, June 27 to 15 months in prison and another three years of extended supervision in connection with a crash that killed a mother and injured her daughters in October 2021.

Mark Fitzgerald pleaded no contest in March 2022 to the three charges against him – including homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and two counts of reckless driving causing great bodily harm.

28-year-old Anna Severance died in the crash at Pleasant Valley Road and Country Trunk Z in Washington County. Her two daughters survived the wreck.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Investigators say Fitzgerald failed to stop – and hit the family's car.