Washington County fatal crash, Jackson man charged

article

A 55-year-old Jackson man is charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle after a fatal Washington County crash.

Prosecutors said Mark Fitzgerald was speeding as he drove on the wrong side of traffic in a no-passing zone, ran a stop sign and crashed into another motorist.

Washington County sheriff's deputies responded to the two-vehicle crash in the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and County Highway Z – just west of U.S. Highway 45 – around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 16. Dispatch advised that two children were trapped in a car, along with a female driver who was not moving, a criminal complaint states.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Upon arrival, deputies found Fitzgerald getting out of a "badly damaged" blue pickup truck. He was the pickup truck's sole occupant. The complaint states that, at the scene, Fitzgerald told deputies he was driving west and passed other motorists – not knowing there was an intersection ahead. He told one deputy: "It was my fault."

The car that was struck was laying on its roof, and its driver was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy found she suffered multiple fractures across her body, internal lacerations and other injuries. The manner of death was ruled an accident, with the immediate cause being multiple injuries sustained in the crash.

The two children in the back seat – identified as girls ages 4 and 7 – were hanging upside down in their car seats. The 4-year-old girl suffered a fractured skull, brain bleed and bruise "all over" her body, the complaint states. The 7-year-old suffered a broken leg, ankle and wrist.

The complaint states that the speed limit on Pleasant Valley Road is 45 mph and the roadway is marked as a no-passing zone. There was also a "Stop Sign Ahead" posting roughly 1,400 feet ahead of the intersection with County Highway Z, where the crash took place. County Highway Z has the right of way at its intersection with Pleasant Valley Road and does not need to stop. The speed limit on County Highway Z is 55 mph.

Fitzgerald told detectives that he was unfamiliar with the area and was using a navigation app for directions. He estimated he was driving 50-55 mph, according to the complaint, and never saw the stop sign.

Deputies reviewed the pickup truck's speedometer information and performed "various speed calculations" to determine he was driving approximately 64-69 mph in the 45 mph zone at the time of impact, the complaint states.

The victims' car was headed south on County Highway Z when it was hit by Fitzgerald's westbound pickup truck. A detective described the crash as "t-bone." The victims' car had "significant damage to all areas," the complaint states.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

One witness told police that he was driving north on County Highway Z and saw the victims' car head south when a "blue streak" came and hit the car, causing both to fly into the air, according to the complaint. The witness said the truck was "flying" through the intersection.

Two other witnesses said they were driving on Pleasant Valley Road and described Fitzgerald's pickup truck passing in the no-passing zone. They both said they could see the stop sign as they approached the intersection with County Highway Z, according to the complaint.

The complaint states there were no external factors that may have contributed to the crash, such as weather, missing signage, roadway hazards or traffic backups.

Fitzgerald is also charged with two counts of reckless driving causing great bodily harm. He made an initial court appearance on Nov. 9, posted bond and is due back in court on Dec. 15.