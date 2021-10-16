Expand / Collapse search

Washington County fatal crash; children seriously injured

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Washington County
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Washington County Sheriff's Office's Office article

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - One person is dead after a Washington County crash Saturday, Oct. 16.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened near Pleasant Valley Road and County Highway Z – just west of U.S. Highway 45 – around 10:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found two vehicles with extensive damage that would require extrication of the occupants. Flight for Life was requested for severe injuries.

An initial investigation found a vehicle headed west on Pleasant Valley Road ran a stop sign and hit a vehicle headed south on County Highway Z. The driver of the southbound vehicle was confirmed dead at the scene. There were children in the vehicle that was struck; they were taken to Children's Wisconsin for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Slinger Fire Department, Lifestar Rescue and Jackson Rescue responded to the scene. The intersection was closed for more than four hours.

It is the 10th fatal crash in Washington County this year.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Geneva Lake boat crash, Illinois man dead
article

Geneva Lake boat crash, Illinois man dead

An Illinois man is dead after two boats crashed on Geneva Lake on Saturday morning, police said. Two other men were injured.

Fatal crash in Milwaukee; driver strikes tree, light pole
article

Fatal crash in Milwaukee; driver strikes tree, light pole

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Saturday, Oct. 16 near Fond du Lac Avenue and Silver Spring Drive.

Wauwatosa police arrest 4 teens after fatal hit-and-run

Wauwatosa police have arrested four teens in connection to the fatal hit-and-run that left a 47-year-old woman dead early Thursday morning near Mayfair and North.