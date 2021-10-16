Washington County fatal crash; children seriously injured

article

One person is dead after a Washington County crash Saturday, Oct. 16.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened near Pleasant Valley Road and County Highway Z – just west of U.S. Highway 45 – around 10:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found two vehicles with extensive damage that would require extrication of the occupants. Flight for Life was requested for severe injuries.

An initial investigation found a vehicle headed west on Pleasant Valley Road ran a stop sign and hit a vehicle headed south on County Highway Z. The driver of the southbound vehicle was confirmed dead at the scene. There were children in the vehicle that was struck; they were taken to Children's Wisconsin for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Slinger Fire Department, Lifestar Rescue and Jackson Rescue responded to the scene. The intersection was closed for more than four hours.

It is the 10th fatal crash in Washington County this year.

