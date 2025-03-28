The Brief More than 20 golden retrievers have been adopted into new homes. Washington County officials said the dogs were living in "deplorable" conditions. A breeder is charged with 22 misdemeanor counts related to those conditions.



More than 20 golden retrievers have been adopted into new homes after living in what officials described as "deplorable" conditions in Washington County.

Amber is living a happy life now. The 2-year-old golden retriever found a permanent, loving home after living in terrible conditions with 21 other dogs in a home in the town of Polk.

"They did not smell good, they were dirty. Lots of them were very matted," said Jenni Fischer, animal service manager with the Washington County Humane Society. "They conditions that they were in were not anything that you would want an animal in."

The humane society said a breeder surrendered all the dogs, and they've been provided with medical care. One adult dog was put to sleep after finding a cancerous mass hidden by matted fur.

Amber, 2-year-old golden retriever

"It makes me sad because I know that she was doing her best," Fischer said.

All the other dogs have already been adopted, including Amber.

"We are happy that there is some justice in place and all these pets are in loving homes which is the bottom line," said Joe Poczkalski, the humane society's communication specialist.

Breeder charged

The Washington County Humane Society said it was contacted by the sheriff's office after learning the dogs' breeder needed to go to the hospital in early March.

"It was only for the weekend until she was out of the hospital, but then they got to the property and saw the conditions of everything," Fischer said. "That’s where it kind of spiraled into something else."

The breeder, 70-year-old Mary Kim Burke, has since been charged with 22 misdemeanor counts of "intentionally providing improper animal shelter sanitation standards."

"Wet. Full of feces and urine," said Poczkalski. "Not what we advocate for at all, not what we condone."

Burke's next court appearance is scheduled for May.

The Washington County Humane Society said it has also been experiencing threats online, adding that they have followed all legal and ethical practices under the direction of the Washington County Sheriff's Office.