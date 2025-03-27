Washington County dog breeder accused; 22 counts improper animal shelter

article

The Brief A breeder of golden retrievers is charged with nearly two dozen misdemeanor counts of "intentionally providing improper animal shelter sanitation standards." 22 golden retrievers were seized from the breeder's home on March 1. One was euthanized. All the dogs were surrendered, nurtured back to health by the Washington County Humane Society and later adopted.



A 70-year-old breeder of golden retrievers in Washington County is charged with 22 misdemeanor counts of "intentionally providing improper animal shelter sanitation standards."

Breeder accused

What we know:

A news release from the Washington County Humane Society (WCHS) says on Saturday, March 1, WCHS was contacted by the Washington County Sheriff's Office to assist in the seizure of 22 golden retrievers from a residence in the Town of Polk. This, after officials learned the owner of the residence, the 70-year-old, was going to the hospital.

Law enforcement observed "deplorable living conditions in the home," the release says, and officials ordered WCHS to hold the dogs longer for evidentiary purposes. Six days later, the owner of the home surrendered all of the dogs.

Interview of breeder

What they're saying:

When law enforcement spoke with the breeder/defendant at the hospital on Sunday, March 2, a deputy told the breeder/defendant that "there was a large amount of feces on the floor and other surfaces" in the home where the dogs had been housed. The criminal complaint says "the defendant became evasive and reiterated that the dogs get nervous when she is gone."

The deputy asked the breeder/defendant about standing water on the floor of the home. The breeder/defendant told the deputy "she could not recall where it was or what was overflowing," the complaint says. When asked about the power being out for two weeks, the breeder/defendant said the "power was only off for a day or two and the defendant seemed confused by the question and could not provide an answer," the complaint says.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

During further questioning, the complaint says the breeder/defendant could not remember what kind of dog food she feeds the dogs, could not advise which veterinarian she sees for routine care of the animals, and she indicated she did not have a breeder/defendant's or kennel license "because she did not need one."

When the deputy asked medical staff about the breeder/defendant, they indicated that "her confusion was due to malnutrition," the complaint says.

Dig deeper:

WCHS officials said once legally owned, they were then able to provide medical care and grooming. The dogs were made available for adoption – and all were adopted within days.

Golden retrievers nursed back to health, adopted after being seized from home in Town of Polk

Officials say one 11-year-old golden retriever was euthanized due to a cancerous mass rupturing. Other medical concerns arose before and after adoption. Those included kennel cough, pneumonia and adenovirus, which is common in invaccinated populations of dogs.

Golden retrievers nursed back to health, adopted after being seized from home in Town of Polk

What's next:

The breeder/defendant is due in Washington County court on May 5 for an initial appearance.