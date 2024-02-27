Warm weather in February; Milwaukee residents head outdoors

Blue waves hit the shore at Bradford Beach on Tuesday, Feb. 27, as temperatures hit around 70 degrees in southeastern Wisconsin.

Alexis Ness had her toes in the sand, playing with her son.

"In a way this is like a mini vacation," Ness said. "We don’t get too many warm days like this, in February of all months."

People in Milwaukee were out and about doing a range of outdoor activities, including pickleball and golf.

"It’s really nice out now, so I figured we get out here," University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee student Cayden Retzki said.

For Joe Chang the weather is bringing his family together.

"I am out having coffee, enjoying the day with my 91-year-old mother and my sister who is visiting from out of town," Chang said. "It’s a little unbelievable but I will take what I can get."