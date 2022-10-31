Wanted for Kenosha murder, Stephon Hawthorne sought by police

article

Kenosha police need the public's help locating Stephon Hawthorne, 35, wanted for the murder of Carl Vines.

Vines, of Kenosha, died after he was shot around 2 a.m. on Oct. 13 near 63rd Street and 24th Avenue.

Kenosha police said Hawthorne should be considered armed and dangerous. He should not be approached. If you see him, call 911.

Anyone with information as to Hawthorne's whereabouts is asked to please contact Kenosha police at 262-605-5203 or Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.