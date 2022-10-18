Kenosha fatal shooting on 24th Avenue: Police seek help from public

article

Kenosha police are asking for the public's help in their investigation into a fatal shooting on 24th Avenue on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Officials say around 2 a.m. last Thursday, Carl Vines of Kenosha, was found near 24th Avenue and Roosevelt with multiple gunshot wounds. Vines later died from his injuries at a hospital.

Kenosha police say the shooter in this incident is not in custody.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

If you know anything about this homicide investigation, you are urged to contact investigators at 262-605-5203. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.