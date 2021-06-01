Walmart condom theft, Milwaukee woman charged

article

A Milwaukee woman stole condoms, Slim Jim's and more from Walmart in Mount Pleasant, a crime she admitted to, according to prosecutors.

Danielle Cefalu of Milwaukee faces one count of misdemeanor retail theft and one count of obstructing an officer.

Investigators on Saturday, May 29 responded to Walmart on Oakes Road in Mount Pleasant for a shoplifting complaint.

A criminal complaint said Cefalu was found "running from the (nearby) Wendy's/Kwik Trip through the Jiffy Lube parking lot," arrested without incident.

A loss prevention officer advised Cefalu was seen concealing items in a purse after making a "no-receipt return," receiving a $50 Walmart gift card.

According to prosecutors, Cefalu walked out of the store with merchandise in her purse without paying for the items. The loss prevention officer confronted her outside the store and she ran, according to the complaint, but the loss prevention officer was able to grab the purse as Cefalu took off. Cefalu then returned for the purse before running toward Wendy's.

Cefalu "admitted she was a heroin addict" and had used Methadone that morning, the complaint states, adding that she went to Walmart "to steal things to sell to throw her son a birthday party."

The following was found in her purse, according to prosecutors, valued at more than $420:

