Wallets stolen from Brookfield sports club, police seek suspects

The Brief Brookfield police say two people stole wallets from a fitness/sports club in Brookfield. The credit cards in those wallets were then used to make fraudulent purchases at stores across the metro Milwaukee area. They were last seen driving a white Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 with a Mercedes-Benz of Chicago dealer plate.



Incident details

What we know:

According to the Brookfield Police Department, on Nov. 28, 2025, two suspects (pictured) went inside the Elite Sports Club in the City of Brookfield, of which they are not members.

They entered a men's locker gym area and stole numerous wallets from multiple members of the club.

Theft suspects

The credit cards from the stolen wallets were then used fraudulently to make multiple unauthorized purchases at Pick 'n Save, Metro Market, Target, and Walgreens throughout the Milwaukee area.

They were last seen driving a white Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 with Mercedes-Benz of Chicago dealer plate (pictured).

White Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 with Mercedes-Benz of Chicago dealer plate

Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone able to identify either of the two people or who has more information about the incident is asked to contact the City of Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702 reference IR B25029796.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website or through the P3 tips app.