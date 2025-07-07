Wallet stolen in Brookfield, cards used at Mayfair Mall; suspects sought

article

The Brief Brookfield police say a wallet was stolen in Brookfield, and the cards were used to make fraudulent purchases. Police say the suspects bought about $7,500 worth of goods from the Apple Store at Mayfair Mall. If you have any info on the suspects, contact the City of Brookfield Police Department.



Police are looking for two people who they say stole a wallet and used the cards to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases at Mayfair Mall.

According to the Brookfield Police Department, on June 30 at about 5 p.m., a wallet was stolen from a person at Trader Joe's on Bluemound Road.

The suspects were captured on video (pictured) using the victim's cards at the Apple Store at Mayfair Mall.

The suspects made several purchases totaling about $7,500.

Suspect descriptions

What we know:

One suspect is a younger male, Hispanic, wearing glasses, a black hoodie, and black pants.

The second suspect is a female, Hispanic, wearing a brown visor hat, a neon yellow sweater, black pants, white and black tennis shoes and is carrying a black purse.

No vehicle information was provided.

Police tips

What you can do:

If you have any information regarding these suspects, please contact Officer Schaber with the City of Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702 or at email: schaberj@ci.brookfield.wi.us