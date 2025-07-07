Wallet stolen in Brookfield, cards used at Mayfair Mall; suspects sought
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Police are looking for two people who they say stole a wallet and used the cards to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases at Mayfair Mall.
According to the Brookfield Police Department, on June 30 at about 5 p.m., a wallet was stolen from a person at Trader Joe's on Bluemound Road.
The suspects were captured on video (pictured) using the victim's cards at the Apple Store at Mayfair Mall.
The suspects made several purchases totaling about $7,500.
Suspect descriptions
What we know:
One suspect is a younger male, Hispanic, wearing glasses, a black hoodie, and black pants.
The second suspect is a female, Hispanic, wearing a brown visor hat, a neon yellow sweater, black pants, white and black tennis shoes and is carrying a black purse.
No vehicle information was provided.
Police tips
What you can do:
If you have any information regarding these suspects, please contact Officer Schaber with the City of Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702 or at email: schaberj@ci.brookfield.wi.us
The Source: The Brookfield Police Department sent FOX6 the information via a Wisconsin Crime Alert Network (WCAN) email.