Violent crime in Milwaukee; officials will unveil plan to combat

Community leaders will gather Thursday morning, March 9 to reveal a plan to address violent crime in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee police chief, Mayor Johnson, and the president of the Sojourner Family Peace Center are among the few that will be presenting a plan as violent crime has remained a serious issue in Milwaukee.

According to Milwaukee police stats, there have been 24 homicides, 316 robberies, 1,009 aggravated assaults, and over 1,170 car thefts so far this year.

Just this week, a 16-year-old boy was stabbed and killed on Milwaukee's north side. We're also seeing more violent crime against women.

The violent crime plan will be revealed at 10:45 a.m.