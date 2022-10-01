Vincent HS Fall Harvest Fest set for Monday, Oct. 3
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's Vincent High School will be hosting a Fall Harvest Fest on Monday, Oct. 3 from 4 p.m to 6:30 p.m.
Vincent is the only high school in Milwaukee that has an agricultural program. The Fall Harvest Fest gives students a chance to feature their market products to locals. Market products will include pumpkins, gourds, canned goods, sweet treats, candles, lotion and soaps. The fair will be cash only, and all proceeds will benefit the agriculture programs.
According to a news release, the high school offers six pathways: animal science, food science, culinary arts, agriculture business, horticulture and environmental science. Students receive internships, apprenticeships and scholarship opportunities.