Vince Lombardi Cancer Golf Classic: Star athletes and others raise funds

For the 51st year, the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation Golf Classic is back for its annual two-day event to raise money for cancer research.

2023 Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame inductee Jordy Nelson and other star athletes will be participating this year.

Foursomes will have the opportunity to participate in an 18-hole practice tournament at North Hills Country Club. Each golfer and a guest are invited to the Pfister Hotel for a night of hospitality and entertainment, where they will find out which celebrity guest will join their foursome the next morning.

Foursomes are still available, and proceeds raised support the foundation's mission to help prevent cancer, provide the best care to those fighting it and find a cure.

Then, golfers will get ready for a fun, competitive and memorable day on Saturday, June 3, as they golf 18-holes with some of the best current and retired sports celebrities.

For more information on this event and where you can sign up, go to Lombardifoundation.org/lombardi-golf-classic.