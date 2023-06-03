Vince Lombardi Cancer Golf Classic: Star athletes raise funds

Wisconsin's athletes came out for a good cause, playing in the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation Golf Classic on Saturday, June 3.

"I think it's all about awareness," said Pat O'Donnell, Green Bay Packers punter.

O'Donnell served as an ambassador for the 51st annual Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation Golf Classic.

"I've been personally affected through my father, who had colon cancer, the same disease that Coach Lombardi had, so something near and dear to me," said O'Donnell.

They hoped the 18-hole course tournament would help to prevent, fight and cure cancer.

"It's a battle that never seems to end, and we've made significant progress," said Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation Board President Paul Moline. "But there's still a lot of work to be done."

Like O'Donnell, the foundation has seen presidents, astronauts, athletes and figures aiding them in their mission over the years.

Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation Golf Classic

"I think that legacy gets transitioned from the old to the new, and it just seems to continue to support the growth moving forward," Moline said.

The tournament is just one chip toward the goal.

"I love just supporting them, and I love everything that they do, "said O'Donnell.

While the tournament fundraising goal is a moving target, in the past 51 years, the organization has raised over $22 million, all in an effort to find a cure and raise awareness of colon cancer.

Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation Golf Classic

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

For more information on this event, you can go to Lombardifoundation.org/lombardi-golf-classic.