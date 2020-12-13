Victim's family gifts healing boxes as Milwaukee Co. sees 200+ murders

A mother and daughter who lost their loved one to violence last summer are trying to comfort others who have experienced similar tragedy at a time when Milwaukee County has seen a record number of homicides.

Milwaukee police have been busy, with more than 200 homicides in the county in 2020. One family who knows that intimately is now helping others cope.

Candles and mugs are part of this simple gesture that is going a long way.

"With everything comes a scripture," said Quenaysha Tucker.

Tucker and her mother, Laporche Kimber, have been creating special gifts to bring comfort this Christmas.

"The boxes are basically used to make them feel better," said Tucker.

The idea was born out of tragedy after 18-year-old Maurice Grimes was shot and killed at 7th and Pierce in summer 2019. His mother decided then she needed to help others feeling similar pain.

"If we can support each other and build up our community, we can save lives and decrease the homicide rates," said Kimber.

2020 has been especially heartbreaking, with record violence compounded by the coronavirus pandemic. It's meant comfort must come from afar.

"Dealing with COVID on top of these homicides and things, it’s like, trauma on top of trauma," said Kimber.

The mother and daughter are creating healing boxes to be given to families whose loved ones were killed. They are also hosting a brunch on Zoom aimed at connecting these families with needed resources.

"It has been challenging to us, not being able to be in the room with one another due to COVID," said Kimber.

The pair wants others to know they are not alone at time when it might feel like it.

"We wanted to give these families these boxes so when they’re having a bad moment, it could uplift their spirit and just show them their angels with forever be with them," said Kimber.

The mother and daughter are looking for donations for their healing boxes:

Washable face masks

Candles

Coffee mugs

Tea

Hand sanitizer

Large gift bags

12x9x3 shipping boxes (white)

Crafting materials

Packaged breakfast food

Bullet journal

Gel pens

Travel tissues

In the meantime, there is still room on the Zoom brunch. It's set for Sunday, Dec. 20 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. For more information on that, or to donate, contact Laporche at 414-595-0532 or iambutterfly08@gmail.com.