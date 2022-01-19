VP Kamala Harris, Milwaukee visit set for Jan. 24

article

On Monday, Jan. 24, Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She will be joined by Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan.

On Friday, January 21, Vice President Harris will travel to San Bernardino, California, and she will be joined by Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack.

Second Gentleman Emhoff will travel with the Vice President to California and Wisconsin for independent events.

