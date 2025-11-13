Vehicle fleeing Wauwatosa police crashes, driver arrested

article

The Brief A vehicle fleeing Wauwatosa police crashed on Thursday morning, Nov. 13. It happened near 95th and Grantosa, near Milwaukee Lutheran Middle and High School. The 26-year-old driver was arrested and taken to the hospital.



A person was arrested after a police chase ended in a crash on the Milwaukee-Wauwatosa border on Thursday morning, Nov. 13.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 8:30 a.m., the driver of a vehicle who was fleeing from Wauwatosa police lost control, hit a curb, rolled over in the area of 95th and Grantosa, near Milwaukee Lutheran Middle and High School.

The driver, a 26-year-old man, was arrested by Wauwatosa police and taken to a hospital for medical treatment.