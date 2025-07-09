Semi fire; I-43 northbound at Hampton Avenue, right lane closed
MILWAUKEE - A semi-truck fire temporarily shut down northbound I-43 at Hampton Avenue in Milwaukee County on Wednesday morning, July 9. As of 8 a.m., the right lane remains closed.
According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the full freeway closure began at 2:20 a.m.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
At one point, the fire became so intense it caused the trailer to crack in half. The Milwaukee Fire Department had to remove a portion of the chain link highway fence to gain access to a fire hydrant on the east side of Port Washington Road.
Vehicle fire; I-43 northbound at Hampton Avenue
There were no reported injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.