Semi fire; I-43 northbound at Hampton Avenue, right lane closed

A semi-truck fire temporarily shut down northbound I-43 at Hampton Avenue in Milwaukee County on Wednesday morning, July 9. As of 8 a.m., the right lane remains closed.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the full freeway closure began at 2:20 a.m.

At one point, the fire became so intense it caused the trailer to crack in half. The Milwaukee Fire Department had to remove a portion of the chain link highway fence to gain access to a fire hydrant on the east side of Port Washington Road.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.