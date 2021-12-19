UWM's 1st in-person graduation since 2019

Celebrating an educational and pandemic milestone, on Sunday morning, Dec. 19, students at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee got to walk across the stage and get their degree. The in-person graduation happened for the first time since 2019.

Filled with joy and a sense of relief, graduates said they're proud of their accomplishments, noting that navigating education in a pandemic was tough.

"I’m not going to cry, but this is so amazing for me," said Ebonie Gray, earning her doctorate in nursing. "I had some setbacks because of COVID, not only because of having COVID, but because of how it changed everything with nursing and health care. It took a lot of perseverance and determination."

Getting their degree was even more special because it was done in front of family and friends.

"I’m really glad they get to be here and celebrate with me," said Sheng Yang, earning her doctorate in nursing.

The in-person ceremony was an opportunity graduates haven't had in the past two years.

"This is the most challenging time in the history we’ve had as far as education to have something that sets everybody back in such a profound way," she said.

Finally being able to take part in the tradition of walking across the stage before family and friends bright smiles to all involved.

"It’s just a day of celebration. It’s so wonderful to have the energy," Yang said.

With 1,900 degrees awarded, UWM's 125th Commencement Sunday was the end of an educational chapter and the start of new steps toward their future.

"It’s a wonderful point of pride for them to have accomplished this," said Chancellor Mark Mone. "The reality is, it’s just the beginning."

UWM will hold a special in-person commencement ceremony in April 2022 for students who previously had virtual-only ceremonies in 2020 and 2021 but who wish to have an in-person graduation experience.

The regular May 2022 commencement and future ceremonies are expected to be in-person, as well.