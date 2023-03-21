UWM library gun incident; man accused was 'just getting high'

article

A Milwaukee man seen with a gun at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee's Golda Meir Library on March 16 is now charged.

According to prosecutors, 25-year-old Elmo Daniels admitted it was his gun and that he was at the library "just getting high."

According to a criminal complaint, a student in the library saw Daniels take the gun out of a bag and load it before leaving the library. The student told library staff, who called police.

UWM police used surveillance to track Daniels down, and he was arrested off-campus without incident. Inside a fanny pack Daniels had, officers found a handgun loaded with a round in the chamber and a magazine in the magazine well. There was a second magazine found on Daniels; 14 live rounds were in the magazines. Police also found two blue pills, suspected to be MDMA or fentnayl, in the fanny pack.

Per the complaint, Daniels told police that he was at the library to "do drugs in the back" and "use the Wi-Fi." He said he also sleeps there sometimes. When asked if he was doing anything else in the library, Daniels told police: "I was just getting high." When asked about the firearm, he admitted he did not have a concealed carry permit and said: "Yeah, it’s my firearm. I have a lot of firearms."

Golda Meir Library, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM)

Daniels is charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of carrying a firearm in a public building.

UWM statement to students:

"Your safety is our first and highest priority. Because the man was off campus by the time police were notified, and the incident was resolved within minutes of that notification, UWM did not issue a RAVE alert or a campuswide communication. On Friday morning, library leadership sent an email to library staff summarizing the incident and thanking them for their assistance.

Although this case ended without incident, we understand that some people are disappointed with how we communicated the details about this situation and the lack of a campuswide message. We want to be responsive to those concerns in the future.

Our campus deserves clear, honest and timely communication about issues impacting campus safety. Worries about gun violence are something we all live with every day. Students, faculty and staff must know they can trust UWM and UWM Police to keep everyone safe and informed. We will continue this conversation with the campus community in the coming weeks."