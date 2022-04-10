UWM COVID graduates celebrated with special ceremony

UW-Milwaukee hosted a special in-person ceremony Sunday, April 10 for students who graduated during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

People who graduated in 2020 or in May 2021 were invited to the ceremony at Panther Arena.

They previously had a virtual commencement ceremony due to COVID-19.

"College is one of your biggest investments, major time of your life, so like, it was really a thoughtful great idea that we get to sit here and celebrate the big accomplishment," said a graduate.

Several thousand people including about 700 graduates were expected to attend.