UWM commencement Dec. 17; award 2,000+ degrees

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee will award more than 2,000 degrees at its 129th commencement on Sunday, Dec. 17, at 10 a.m. at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

The university will present 1,252 bachelor’s degrees, 560 master’s degrees, 119 doctoral degrees, 57 associate degrees and 108 certificates. The oldest bachelor’s degree recipient is 63, while the youngest is 20. The oldest associate degree recipient is 42; the youngest is 19.

Featured speakers at commencement will be Vicki Martin, president of Milwaukee Area Technical College, and Keith Posley, superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools.

MATC and MPS are partners with UWM in the M3 program, which aims to increase the retention, graduation and career success of students, and provide a prepared workforce and citizenry for the Wisconsin economy.

The ceremony will be live streamed. That stream can be seen on UWM’s website, where it will remain available for viewing afterward.