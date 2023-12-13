UW regents back GOP deal; funding in exchange diversity effort limits

article

The Universities of Wisconsin regents have approved a deal with Republican lawmakers to limit diversity positions in exchange for employee raises and funding for construction projects.

The regents approved it by a vote of 11-6 Wednesday evening. That action came days after the regents had voted down the proposal 9-8 on Saturday.

Following a closed-door meeting Tuesday they called another vote after Regent Amy Blumenfeld Bogost, who initially voted against the plan, decided to support the proposal. The deal calls for freezing hiring for diversity positions through 2026, among other concessions. Republicans will release money for a 6% raise for 34,000 employees and construction projects, including a new UW-Madison engineering building.

This is a developing story.