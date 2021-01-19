UW-Parkside partners with university in India to offer global MBA

article

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside has signed a Memorandum of Agreement with Chitkara University in Punjab, India, for Chitkara students to study abroad at UW-Parkside and complete their Master of Business Administration degrees.

In a ceremony held virtually in December, Chancellor Debbie Ford, Provost, and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Rob Ducoffe, Chitkara Pro-Chancellor Dr. Madhu Chitkara, and Pro-Vice-Chancellor Sangeet Jaura signed the agreement, which allows students to complete one year of their MBA in India and then come to Parkside to complete their second year.

"Without strong and strategic partners, we would not be able to develop these agreements and educational pathways for students at both Chitkara University and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside," said UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford in a news release.

UW-Parkside Provost Ducoffe acknowledged the various recognitions and rankings Chitkara has received on the international level in recent years, the power of innovation that higher education brings to society, and the diversity that the partnership brings.