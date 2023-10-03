UW-Milwaukee Tuition Promise launched for fall 2024

article

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) announced on Tuesday, Oct. 3 it is launching the Milwaukee Tuition Promise in fall 2024 to incoming eligible students. The program will ensure eligible students can meet the full cost of tuition for up to four years.

The program is modeled after the Wisconsin Tuition Promise, which only funded the cohort of students starting classes in fall 2023 and spring 2024. Private funding sources from the UWM Foundation are enabling the continuation of the tuition promise program for students entering UWM in the 2024-25 academic year.

A news release says the Milwaukee Tuition Promise program will assist students whose families earn less than $62,000 annually or independent students who earn less than $31,000 per year. Like the state tuition promise program, the Milwaukee Tuition Promise will be structured to provide "last dollar" financial aid after federal and state grants. The program will cover tuition for fall and spring semesters. UWM students who are already participating in the Wisconsin Tuition Promise will not be affected by the addition of the Milwaukee program.

Who is eligible?

Students must attend full-time, be Wisconsin residents, and be first-time bachelor’s or first-time associate degree-seeking students (including first-time transfers). Students must also complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and meet other criteria to qualify.

Rising high school seniors across Wisconsin are in the process of applying for college admission for the Fall 2024 semester. Prospective students are often concerned about the cost of college tuition and fees.

The program aims to increase the number of Wisconsin residents who graduate with a bachelor’s degree – especially first-generation students and those from households with low to moderate incomes. This will improve lives and help meet the state’s workforce needs.

Find more information on what is and isn’t covered in the Milwaukee program, as well as eligibility requirements, at the Milwaukee Tuition Promise webpage.