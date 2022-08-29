UW-Milwaukee move-in day; 3K+ students bunk in 5 residence halls

Monday, Aug. 29 is move-in day for more than 3,000 students at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM). Those 3,300 students will be bunking in one of five residence halls on the campus.

The move-in process began at 7:30 a.m. Monday. Roughly 198 students were expected to arrive per hour to move in. However, the move-in times are staggered for students and families to prevent overcrowding in parking garages and elevators.

UWM says housing is nearly full this semester. But there are a few rooms open in case students test positive for COVID-19 and need to quarantine.

Sandberg Hall, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

UWM is not requiring students to be vaccinated – and masks are optional. Officials say COVID-19 testing will be available for students – and they will continue to monitor cases.

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM)

There are students from 31 different states and 46 different countries.