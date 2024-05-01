UW-Milwaukee war in Gaza protests continue into third day

Protests over the war in Gaza are continuing on the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus.

The protesters' takeover of Mitchell Hall's south lawn remained in place on a third day of protesting on Wednesday, May 1.

UWM said it's talking with students and working on peaceful resolutions.

As a nearby synagogue is concerned about the safety of its families, the small encampment continued for another day.

Sign at UW-Milwaukee

At around noon on Thursday, less than 100 protesters – many being students – gathered at the center of the roughly 30 tents. Ringed by cardboard, plywood and tables, they continued to call on the school administration to cut all ties with Israel.

The Israel-Hamas war is among the deadliest in decades, with more than 34,000 Palestinians dead, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

UW-Milwaukee encampment

The war pushed the vast majority of Gaza's people from their homes. Towns and cities are nearly destroyed and on the brink of famine.

"Let this lawn symbolize our unwavering commitment to the people of Palestine," said Anas Sabha, a UWM sophomore.

The most recent war was sparked by militants raiding southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people and taking hostages. It’s been called the worst violence against Jews since the Holocaust.

"If they take down our encampment, hear this UWM: five more will take its place," said Robby Knapp, a member of Students for Democratic Society.

UW-Milwaukee encampment

The campus protest stands in stark contrast to events unfolding at other universities across the country, as buildings were taken over and encampments cleared – including in Madison.

The administration said police continue to monitor the encampment, prioritizing students, employees and visitors’ safety and well-being, and is working to come to a peaceful resolution.