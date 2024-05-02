UW-Milwaukee Gaza protests; Shorewood students stage walkout

At least 2,000 people have been arrested at protests on United States campuses since April 18 over the ongoing war in Gaza.

In Milwaukee, things have been more peaceful. The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee entered its fourth day of protesting on Thursday, May 2.

High school students joined the crowds Thursday, making their voices heard.

The group of students from Shorewood High School marched just over a mile to join day four of UWM protests on the lawn in front of Mitchell Hall, standing in solidarity with those in the encampment.

Shorewood students march to UW-Milwaukee

Students say they scheduled the walkout within 48 hours. They said what they're seeing overseas is heartbreaking and they want to raise their voices to help stop it.

With signs in hands and voices to the sky, more than 100 students staged the walkout, showing support for Palestinians suffering in the Israel-Hamas war.

"It shows tangibly the care and willingness to go out for people who we don’t know, as Shorewood High School students, to people thousands of miles away," said senior Nicolas Murphy.

Shorewood students march to UW-Milwaukee

Sam Diliberti helped organize the walkout. He said the chaos and carnage unfolding overseas demands action here at home.

"The student anti-war movement has been strong throughout American history," Diliberti said. "We’re witnessing one of the greatest injustices of our time and we know that as students we have the platform to be at the forefront of political and social change."

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, more than 34,000 Palestinians have died in the war. Israel has reported that Hamas’ October raid resulted in around 1,200 deaths.

A Shorewood school spokesperson said the walkout was not a school-sponsored event. They also said, in part, "[...] in the Shorewood School District, we support our students’ right to engage in peaceful activism and to express themselves respectfully and responsibly.’"

Shorewood students say they also want UWM to meet the encampment's request and demands.

Shorewood students march to UW-Milwaukee

"End all relations with educational institutions in occupied Palestine, and to release a statement condemning the illegal apartheid State of Israel," UWM junior Audari Tamayo said. "We’re going to be here as long as it takes."

UWM said police are still monitoring the situation and they are working on peaceful solutions.