UW-Milwaukee encampment ending; student-led protests against war in Gaza 

The UWM Popular University for Palestine Coalition held a news conference on Monday, May 13 to offer comments after the group and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee administration reached an agreement on Sunday.

In a statement posted on the university's website Sunday, Chancellor Mark Mone said students have already started to dismantle the encampment and should be done by Tuesday morning. Demonstrators first set up tents outside Mitchell Hall on April 29 to protest the war in Gaza.

Encampment at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

The agreement includes UWM joining calls for a ceasefire in Gaza, condemning genocide and condemning the Hamas attack on Israel last October. It also outlines a plan for university leaders to further discuss protesters' concerns once the encampment comes down while acknowledging that UWM is legally prohibited from cutting ties with private companies and organizations that do business with Israel.

Reaction

State Rep. Ryan Clancy (D-Milwaukee)

"I am immensely proud and inspired by these student organizers and their work. Within just two weeks, they created a space of learning, healing, advocacy and joy, and used it to win tangible policy change, to draw connections between this issue and other vital work, and to underline that the struggle continues.

"To support that continued work, our office is committed to working with student organizers and other stakeholders to draft and support legislation that allows divestment - as that is prohibited under 2017 Wisconsin Act 248 - and enables student demands to be fully realized.

"I have never been more hopeful, both that we will see a free Palestine soon and in the capacity of these students to take on and fix the problems that our generations have saddled them with. Our community owes them both our apologies and gratitude."

State Sen. Chris Larson (D-Milwaukee)

"As an alumnus of UW-Milwaukee and the state senator representing the campus, I am proud that Chancellor Mark Mone, UWM leadership, and student organizers were able to come to an agreement to end the protest encampment. This victory for student protestors was a testament to the peaceful, principled, and determined actions of young people who chose to assume a leadership role in a crucial national conversation.



"Despite the efforts of some politicians who used the protests as an opportunity to sow fear and disinformation, student organizers kept the focus on ensuring UWM cut formal ties with groups supporting Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s illegal and genocidal war against Palestinian civilians that has left 35,000 dead, two thirds of them women and children.



"The position taken by student protestors against the war in Gaza is one that is shared by a majority of Americans. We do not want to see our tax dollars be used to violate American law and to exacerbate a famine. President Biden has heard this message, and in a major policy shift, announced the U.S. would not provide Israel with munitions if they chose to launch a large-scale attack in Rafah, and that Israel must facilitate delivery of humanitarian aid for Palestinian civilians affected by the ongoing war.



"Islamophobia and antisemitism have no place in this world, and to that end, I hope that a ceasefire can be reached and new leadership will emerge to negotiate a two-state solution. An independent Palestinian state will be critical to building a lasting peace in Israel and the surrounding region.



"I am proud of the brave young people at UWM for standing up for their beliefs and pushing for a more just and peaceful world."

This is a developing story.