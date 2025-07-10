Expand / Collapse search

UW-Madison DEI division to close; move programs to other divisions

Published  July 10, 2025 9:06am CDT
University of Wisconsin-Madison

    • UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin announced the Division of Diversity, Equity & Educational Achievement (DDEEA) will "sunset as a ​freestanding ​division."
    • These programs will largely be relocated to the Division for Teaching and Learning.
    • Mnookin says the decision was made in an effort to "expand pathways to student success" – which means reorganizing and consolidating the campus-level support for undergraduates.

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin-Madison's Division of Diversity, Equity & Educational Achievement will close. Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin made the announcement on Wednesday, July 9.

These programs will largely be relocated to the Division for Teaching and Learning, along with the leaders and academic advisors supporting this work. Some will move to the Office of Human Resources, or Office of Data, Academic Planning & Institutional Research (DAPIR). 

"I also want to state clearly and unequivocally that diversity of all kinds, including diversity of viewpoint and diversity of identity and background, remains a core value of our university," said Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin. "We must create the conditions here, including through programs and support services, that allow all of our students, faculty and staff to flourish and to reach their full potential." 

Mnookin said UW-Madison will continue to support student cohort and support programs previously housed in the division, including the Center for Educational Opportunity, First Wave, McNair Scholars, Mercile J. Lee Scholars, Office of Experiential Learning and NDGNS, PEOPLE, and POSSE. 

Scholarships awarded to current and incoming students as part of these programs will not be impacted. 

Additionally, Mnookin said the university will continue to support student cultural centers and residential learning communities. UW-Madison will also "continue to host campus events that celebrate and promote cross-cultural exchange and learning."

"I believe these changes will allow us to serve many more students with an even greater array of resources. It will also set us up to be able to develop better flows of information to support success, to develop a strong student navigator system, and to report on our progress," said Chancellor Mnookin. 

To read the message from Chancellor Mnookin shared with all students and employees in an all-campus email, click here

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the University of Wisconsin-Madison. 

