UW Health: Donate convalescent plasma for COVID-19 treatment

By Jorge Reyna Jr
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - UW Health announced on Wednesday, Jan. 6 that there remains a critical need for convalescent plasma donations to help patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

A news release from UW Health says convalescent plasma is plasma from the blood of people who have recovered from COVID-19 which has been authorized to treat people who are currently in the hospital fighting the virus.

"There is a critical shortage of convalescent plasma in the Midwest," said Dr. William Hartman, director of UW Health’s convalescent plasma program. "There are many ways the public can help reduce the impact of the virus. Getting a vaccine when it is available is of course very valuable to ourselves and others. Donating this plasma once you’ve recovered from COVID-19 can help treat others battling the virus. We have to use all the tools we can."

