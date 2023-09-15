Expand / Collapse search

USPS vehicle stolen in Milwaukee armed robbery, suspect arrested

Milwaukee police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 14 near 53rd and Burleigh.

MILWAUKEE - A United States Postal Service vehicle was stolen in an armed robbery Thursday, Sept. 14 on Milwaukee's north side.

It happened near 53rd and Burleigh around 5:30 p.m. Police later found the stolen vehicle near Adler and Hawley around 8 p.m.

Police arrested a 37-year-old, and charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office. 

A 53-year-old USPS employee was not hurt, police said.

This investigation is ongoing. 