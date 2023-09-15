USPS vehicle stolen in Milwaukee armed robbery; 1 in custody

article

Milwaukee police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 14 near 53rd and Burleigh. It happened around 5:30 p.m.

Police say a United States Postal Service vehicle was taken during this robbery. There were no injuries to the victim, a 53-year-old.

According to police, around 8 p.m. Thursday the USPS vehicle was located near Adler Street and Hawley Road.

A 37-year-old was taken into custody. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

This investigation is ongoing.