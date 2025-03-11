USDA local food bank funding cuts; Hunger Task Force weighs in

The Brief The U.S. Department of Agriculture is cutting federal programs that provided funding to local food banks. The Hunger Task Force said it's seen a 30% increase in people turning to food pantries for help in just the last year. The USDA said it has more than a dozen other programs in place and just last week, it released over half a billion in funds to pay for food already purchased.



Wisconsin is known for its agriculture, but some local farmers are facing uncertainty as the Trump administration announced another round of programs that are on the chopping block.

Funding cuts

What we know:

A local food grant program that was created during the COVID-19 pandemic is ending.

Local farmers sell their food to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the food is distributed to local food programs. But federal cuts mean that agreement is ending, as the growing season has already started.

Local perspective:

Milwaukee's Hunger Task Force CEO Matt King said they've been monitoring federal policy changes from the Trump administration daily. The one hitting close to home is the USDA canceling the federal program that allows states to buy locally-grown food for food banks.

"It’s a significant setback for Wisconsin producers in particular," King said. "Last year, Hunger Task Force used $250,000 of these USDA funds to support local Wisconsin producers, and specifically we purchased meat, and fresh fruits and vegetables and made them available to 114 pantries across 29 counties in Wisconsin."

Dig deeper:

The Hunger Task Force said it's seen a 30% increase in people turning to food pantries for help in just the last year.

King said dozens of local farmers participate in the program, and they've already started planting their crops.

Now, they are uneasy as doubts hang over the future of the program. But the Hunger Task Force said it will continue to purchase from local producers.

"Now they face some relative uncertainty with regards to their markets and whether they will have the markets for their products that they anticipated," King said.

USDA response

The other side:

The USDA said it has more than a dozen other programs in place and just last week, it released over half a billion in funds to pay for food already purchased.

In a statement to FOX6, the USDA said:

"As a pandemic-era program, LFPA will now be sunsetted at the end of the performance period, marking a return to long-term, fiscally responsible initiatives. This isn’t an abrupt shift—just last week, USDA released over half a billion in previously obligated funds for LFPA and LFS to fulfill existing commitments and support ongoing local food purchases.

With 16 robust nutrition programs in place, USDA remains focused on its core mission: strengthening food security, supporting agricultural markets, and ensuring access to nutritious food. Unlike the Biden Administration, which funneled billions in CCC funds into short-term programs with no plan for longevity, USDA is prioritizing stable, proven solutions that deliver lasting impact. The COVID era is over—USDA’s approach to nutrition programs will reflect that reality moving forward."