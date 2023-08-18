Marshals search Milwaukee homes, arrest several people including girl

article

U.S. Marshals arrested several people Friday afternoon, Aug. 18 on Milwaukee's south side.

Authorities had warrants for three people who were possibly living in the area of 20th and Greenfield. U.S. Marshals said they went to that location and arrested one of those three – along with eight-to-nine other people who had active warrants.

One of the people, the U.S. Marshals said, was a runaway girl.

The searched properties had been deemed a "nuisance" with a lot of crime, according to authorities. All the structures are being boarded up.

The search was conducted in conjunction with the Milwaukee Police Department and Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

