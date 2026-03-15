Wisconsin winter storm: We Energies preparing to respond to outages

The Brief A winter storm hit Wisconsin on Sunday, March 15. We Energies crews are prepared to respond to power outages across the area. FOX6 offers a variety of weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season.



We Energies said crews are prepared to respond to power outages as a winter storm moves across Wisconsin on Sunday and into Monday.

The backstory:

Hundreds of lineworkers, including some from out of state, were already in the field as power restoration efforts related to Friday's strong winds continued into Sunday. We Energies said, as of Sunday afternoon, power had been restored for 135,000 of customers impacted due to that weather event.

We Energies safety tips

What you can do:

For tips on what to do before, during or after a power outage, visit the We Energies website. Some safety tips include:

Stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines and assume they are energized.

Use flashlights, not candles

Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible

Check on neighbors and relatives, especially seniors or anyone with medical conditions

We Energies encourages anyone who experiences a power outage to report it as soon as it occurs in one of three ways: online, through the app or by calling 1-800-662-4797.

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

What is the FOX Model?

FOX Weather

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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