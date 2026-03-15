The Brief Winter storm warnings and advisories have been issued for southeast Wisconsin. WisDOT and other agencies are providing updates on travel conditions. FOX6 offers a variety of weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season.



The Wisconsin Department of Transportation on Sunday urged people to stay home, as travel is not advised across the majority of the state due to severe winter weather.

Stranded vehicles

What you can do:

If you get stranded in your vehicle, WisDOT advises you to turn on your hazard lights and stay in the vehicle with your seatbelt buckled. Getting out of your vehicle can be dangerous. Run the engine periodically to stay warm, but make sure your exhaust pipe is clear of any snow to avoid carbon monoxide.

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If necessary, call 911 and be prepared to describe your location and the situation you are in.

WisDOT travel advisory

3:15 p.m. update:

WisDOT said blizzard conditions in northern Wisconsin continue to make highways extremely hazardous and often impassable. Conditions are expected to worsen, including to the south, as the storm progresses.

In southeast Wisconsin, that travel advisory includes Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties. Major highways, rural roads and other routes may have zero visibility. Vehicles could become stranded, and emergency response times could be delayed.

No significant crashes have been reported in southeast Wisconsin at this time.

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

What is the FOX Model?

FOX Weather

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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