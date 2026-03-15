Wisconsin winter storm: Latest traffic, crash updates Sunday
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation on Sunday urged people to stay home, as travel is not advised across the majority of the state due to severe winter weather.
Stranded vehicles
What you can do:
If you get stranded in your vehicle, WisDOT advises you to turn on your hazard lights and stay in the vehicle with your seatbelt buckled. Getting out of your vehicle can be dangerous. Run the engine periodically to stay warm, but make sure your exhaust pipe is clear of any snow to avoid carbon monoxide.
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If necessary, call 911 and be prepared to describe your location and the situation you are in.
WisDOT travel advisory
3:15 p.m. update:
WisDOT said blizzard conditions in northern Wisconsin continue to make highways extremely hazardous and often impassable. Conditions are expected to worsen, including to the south, as the storm progresses.
In southeast Wisconsin, that travel advisory includes Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties. Major highways, rural roads and other routes may have zero visibility. Vehicles could become stranded, and emergency response times could be delayed.
No significant crashes have been reported in southeast Wisconsin at this time.
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
What is the FOX Model?
FOX Weather
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.