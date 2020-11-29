US airports see 3M over Thanksgiving, biggest crowds since March

As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the United States, officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pleaded with Americans to stay home for Thanksgiving. Still, many ventured out.

As Wisconsinites returned home Sunday, Nov. 29 at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, FOX6 found few passengers waiting in the terminal, but there were some surges in foot traffic throughout the day. Many traveled with a sense of optimism.

"I was expecting today to be busier," said Quinn Easton.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The Thanksgiving holiday weekend marked another unprecedented milestone amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"But it’s OK," said Easton. "I’m OK with not a full flight."

Advertisement

Even with warnings from the CDC that traveling increases your risk of getting and spreading the virus, many still opted to see family.

"I definitely felt comfortable flying," said Easton.

Easton, originally from Oshkosh, visited from Florida, feeling comfortable with safety measures at the airport and among her own family on Thanksgiving.

"There was not a lot of people and everybody wore face masks," she said.

Likewise, Ron and Wendy Baake, who traveled to North Carolina, said they felt precautions were taken seriously by other travelers, too.

"I feel a lot more people are being responsible about wearing masks and trying to get past all this," said Ron Baake.

While the airport saw surges in travel for the holiday, Mike Lowrey of Renaissance Books said there is still no comparison to years' past.

"The sales were so tiny it was literally not enough to cover the wages of the staff that were there," said Lowrey. "You can spread the love on the phone or through internet chat or whatever, so people are staying home."

About 1 million Americans a day packed airports and planes over the Thanksgiving weekend even as coronavirus deaths surged across the U.S.

To be sure, the number of people flying for Thanksgiving is down by more than half from last year because of the rapidly worsening outbreak. However, the 3 million who went through U.S. airport checkpoints from Friday through Sunday marked the biggest crowds since mid-March when the COVID-19 crisis took hold in the United States.