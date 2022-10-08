UPS hiring: Milwaukee-area holiday season workers needed

article

UPS is preparing for the busiest season of the year – the holidays.

"We are Santa’s helpers," said Zachary Mcnamer, UPS talent acquisition supervisor.

Believe it or not, the holiday season is just around the corner.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"It’s really important to us that we get our children in the community, we assist Santa in getting them their gifts, getting them what they want. So it's extremely important to us this Christmas season to make sure we’re staffed," said Mcnamer.

This month, UPS is hosting a job fair for the holiday season.

UPS

"We have five different positions we’re looking to fill," said Mcnamer. "We have our peak package car delivery drivers, our personal vehicle drivers, delivery driver helpers, inside package handlers, and then lastly our feeder drivers."

From November until the end of the year, package delivery volume doubles. The company is now hiring 100,000 seasonal workers nationwide; 500 of those jobs will be in the Milwaukee area.

"The seasonal pay rate falls between $16 and $30 an hour," said Mcnamer.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Seasonal jobs can always turn into something more permanent.

"You can come in, work inside as a package handler as a seasonal employee, get hired on as a permanent," said Mcnamer "Within four years, you’re on your way to making $95,000 dollars a year as a driver."

Interested applicants can visit UPS' website.