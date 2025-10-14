The Brief UnitedHealthcare and Ascension Wisconsin announced they have reached a multi-year agreement. It ends a weeks-long negotiations stalemate. In a statement, UnitedHealthcare said the agreement is effective immediately and retroactively to Oct. 1.



UnitedHealthcare and Ascension Wisconsin on Tuesday announced they have reached a multi-year agreement, ending a weeks-long negotiations stalemate.

The backstory:

The deadline for the two companies to agree on a new contact was Oct. 1, but that didn't happen. It led to weeks of uncertainty for patients and providers and left human resources departments scrambling.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

UHC on deal

What they're saying:

In a statement, UnitedHealthcare said the agreement is effective immediately and retroactively to Oct. 1 for members enrolled in the following plans. They will experience no gap in coverage:

Employer-sponsored and individual commercial plans

Medicare Advantage plans, including Group Retiree and Dual Special Needs Plans (DSNP)

UnitedHealthcare Community Plans in Wisconsin (Medicaid)

UnitedHealthcare, Ascension Wisconsin

Statement from Dustin Hinton, UnitedHealthcare CEO of Wisconsin:

"We have reached a multi-year agreement that restores network access to Ascension Wisconsin for people enrolled in UnitedHealthcare commercial, Medicare Advantage and Medicaid plans, effective immediately. Our top priority throughout the negotiation was to reach an agreement that was affordable for consumers and employers, and this agreement helps accomplish that goal."

Ascension on deal

What they're saying:

Ascension Wisconsin said the new multi-year agreement secured "uninterrupted, in-network access to care for patients covered under UHC’s Commercial, Medicare and Medicaid plans."

With the agreement, Ascension Wisconsin said it held claims for services that took place between Oct. 1 and Oct. 13. Services received during that period will be covered at in-network rates, and patients should not be billed for out-of-network costs.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Statement from Daniel Jackson, Ascension Wisconsin CEO:

"This agreement is more than just a contract. It is a reaffirmation of our Mission to serve all with dignity and compassion. By securing fair and sustainable reimbursement, we are able to continue supporting our caregivers, strengthening our ministries, and providing high-quality, compassionate care across the communities we serve.

"We are grateful for the partnership and patience of those we serve as we navigated this important agreement. Together, we will continue our healing ministry and our commitment to the health and well-being of our communities."

Editor's note: This story was updated with additional information.