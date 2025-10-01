Ascension Wisconsin no longer in-network with UnitedHealthcare

article

The Brief Patients across the state are bracing for change as Ascension Wisconsin is no longer in-network with UnitedHealthcare. Negotiations have been going on for several months – and expired at midnight. This change will impact patients receiving care at Ascension Wisconsin hospitals, outpatient facilities and physician practices, as well as associated practices of Ascension Medical Group.



Ascension Wisconsin is no longer in-network with UnitedHealthcare, effective Oct. 1, 2025. This, after UnitedHealthcare’s contract with Ascension Wisconsin expired at midnight without a deal.

What we know:

Ascension Wisconsin released a statement Wednesday morning saying, "despite our best efforts, we were unable to come to terms that reflect the rising cost of delivering care in today’s environment."

This change will impact patients receiving care at Ascension Wisconsin hospitals, outpatient facilities and physician practices, as well as associated practices of Ascension Medical Group.

Ascension Wisconsin statement

What they're saying:

"Ascension Wisconsin has been engaged in negotiations with UnitedHealthcare for several months in an effort to reach a fair and sustainable agreement that supports continued access to quality care for the UnitedHealthcare Commercial, Medicare and Medicaid members we serve. Despite our best efforts, we were unable to come to terms that reflect the rising cost of delivering care in today’s environment."

"As a result, effective October 1, 2025, Ascension Wisconsin is no longer in-network with UnitedHealthcare. This impacts patients receiving care at our hospitals, outpatient facilities and physician practices, as well as associated practices of Ascension Medical Group."

"Over the past several years, our caregivers have worked through extraordinary challenges to continue delivering compassionate, quality care, while health insurers like UnitedHealthcare have posted record profits. The reimbursement rates UnitedHealthcare proposed do not adequately account for the significant financial pressures facing healthcare providers, including unprecedented inflation, and rising costs for equipment and medications. These pressures are straining the healthcare system nationwide, and we must ensure we have the resources necessary to maintain and advance the high standards of care our patients expect and deserve."

"We recognize this change may be disruptive and concerning for our patients. We are committed to helping those affected understand their options and continue accessing the care they need. Patients may still be able to receive care from Ascension Wisconsin providers on an out-of-network basis or may have additional choices during open enrollment."

'While our current agreement with UnitedHealthcare has not been renewed, our commitment to delivering compassionate, quality care to the communities we serve remains unchanged. We continue to believe that fair, sustainable insurance contracts are critical to the long-term health of our patients and the healthcare system—and we remain open to resuming discussions with UnitedHealthcare should they be willing to engage in a way that supports that goal."