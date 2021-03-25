Expand / Collapse search

United Airlines adds nonstop flights from Milwaukee to 5 new destinations

MILWAUKEE - United Airlines is adding new non-stop service from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) to five popular leisure destinations on the south and east coasts of the U.S.

Beginning May 28, United will fly nonstop from MKE to Charleston, SC; Myrtle Beach, SC; Pensacola, FL; Portland, ME; and Savannah, GA. All five destinations have never had nonstop service from Wisconsin before.

"These new nonstop destinations give our travelers exciting new choices for their upcoming summer vacations, including Wisconsin’s first-ever nonstop flights to the state of Maine and South Carolina," Airport Director Brian Dranzik said. "The new flights also provide great opportunities for travelers in those locations to fly nonstop to Milwaukee and enjoy Wisconsin’s world-class golf courses, breweries, museums, sports, and outdoor recreation."

Tickets are available for purchase now at united.com or on the United Airlines mobile app.

